Dr. Albert Kim, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Albert Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Breast Imaging (mammography) At Canton Health Center1051 N CANTON CENTER RD, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (888) 229-7408
Northville Health Center39901 Traditions Dr, Northville, MI 48168 Directions (888) 229-7408Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-9250
Regents of the University of Michigan7500 Challis Rd, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (810) 263-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I can not say enough great things about Dr.Kim. My old Gi doctor was so narrow minded and continuely wanted me to take 13 pills a day because I supposedly had very bad esophagitis and GERD. As a 20 year old I thought this was not right because I was still young and felt like I had more meds in my body than my grandpa. After being naseous and vomiting for more than a year I finally went to Dr.Kim and he finally figured out what was going on with me. Thank you Dr.Kim for everything you do!!!
About Dr. Albert Kim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1598937005
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.