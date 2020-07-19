Dr. Albert Kline, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Kline, DPM
Overview of Dr. Albert Kline, DPM
Dr. Albert Kline, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Kline's Office Locations
Wellmed Doctors Hospital Senior Clinic3301 S Alameda St Ste 306, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 884-3984
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and thorough!
About Dr. Albert Kline, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932181872
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kline has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kline has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kline speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.