Dr. Albert Knapp, MD
Dr. Albert Knapp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Knapp works at
Locations
Albert B. Knapp MD PC760 Park Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 737-3446
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding professional.
About Dr. Albert Knapp, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1043311574
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.
