Dr. Albert Kozar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Kozar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Kozar, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Ohio University Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Dr. Kozar works at
Locations
-
1
VCOM Sports & Osteopathic Medicine1691 Innovation Dr Ste 2100, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 210-3537Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kozar?
I have been a patient of Dr. Kozar for several years. He has diagnosed several problems that Carilion people had no clue about. He patiently takes as long as is needed to get the correct information from my various aching joints. I enjoy watching him train the next generation of DOs to become skilled and observant physicians. Dr. Kozar is interested in his patients, which is more than one can say about the people who work at that clinic on Plantation Road. And he takes Medicare, with no extra charge. Bravo! We need more doctors like him in our area.
About Dr. Albert Kozar, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1841283744
Education & Certifications
- Sports Care (Associated with The Toledo Hospital)
- Doctors Hospital Stark County
- Doctors Hospital Stark County
- Ohio University Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozar works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.