Dr. Albert Laughlin Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Laughlin Jr, MD
Dr. Albert Laughlin Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Laughlin Jr works at
Dr. Laughlin Jr's Office Locations
Dba Ruch Clinic7705 Poplar Ave Bldg B, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 516-6353
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Laughlin repaired my umbilical hernia, he has excellent bedside manners, his staff was wonderful. He answered all our questions and took excellent care of me! I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Albert Laughlin Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laughlin Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laughlin Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laughlin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laughlin Jr has seen patients for Gallstones, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laughlin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Laughlin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laughlin Jr.
