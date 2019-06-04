Overview of Dr. Albert Laughlin Jr, MD

Dr. Albert Laughlin Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Laughlin Jr works at Dba Ruch Clinic in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.