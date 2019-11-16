Dr. Albert Lee III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Lee III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Albert Lee III, MD
Dr. Albert Lee III, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norfolk, VA.
Dr. Lee III works at
Dr. Lee III's Office Locations
Sentara Rheumatology Specialists844 Kempsville Rd Ste 103B, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 261-0200
- 2 835 Glenrock Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 903-9323
Sentara Internal Medicine Physicians850 Kempsville Rd Ste 200A, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 261-5910
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was in terrible pain for over a year- going to see my primary care doctor, infectious disease doctor and oncology doctor. No one knew what the problem was. Then sent to Dr Lee- he diagnosed me with RA. Getting treatment for RA got me out of my wheelchair and back to walking. My quality of life has improved greatly.
About Dr. Albert Lee III, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Tagalog
- 1437124559
Dr. Lee III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee III works at
Dr. Lee III has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee III speaks Tagalog.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee III.
