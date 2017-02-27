Dr. Albert Lee, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Lee, MB CHB
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Albert Lee, MB CHB
Dr. Albert Lee, MB CHB is a Neurology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The Queen's University Of Belfast, College Of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , IU Health Methodist Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Indiana Neurology Specialty Care3731 Rome Dr Ste A, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-3040
Body One Health and Fitness Center LLC8902 N Meridian St Ste 215, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 566-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Woodlawn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is very knowledgeable and helpful and would not hesitate recommending him to friend and family.
About Dr. Albert Lee, MB CHB
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1790815322
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- The Queen's University Of Belfast, College Of Medicine And Health Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
