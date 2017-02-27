Overview of Dr. Albert Lee, MB CHB

Dr. Albert Lee, MB CHB is a Neurology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The Queen's University Of Belfast, College Of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , IU Health Methodist Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Indiana Neurology Clinic in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.