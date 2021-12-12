Overview of Dr. Albert Lee, MD

Dr. Albert Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Lee works at IUHP Neurosurgery in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.