Dr. Leung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Leung, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Leung, MD
Dr. Albert Leung, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Leung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Leung's Office Locations
-
1
Albert Leung MD LLC1481 S King St Ste 538, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 955-5929
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leung?
Delightful receptionist. Short wait (15-10 minutes). Down to earth questions and accurate physical examination. All info is computerized and written in front of the patients. Simple and pleasant demeanor, with a touch of humor. Easy writing up of prescriptions to be filled in the pharmacy next door. A totally satisfying experience for a patient
About Dr. Albert Leung, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1346356755
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.