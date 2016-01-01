Overview of Dr. Albert Leung, MD

Dr. Albert Leung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Leung works at Pinnacle Urology in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.