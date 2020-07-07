Dr. Albert Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Lin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern - Arkes Pavilion676 N Saint Clair St # 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern - Arkes Pavilion676 N Saint Clair St # 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 534-3278
Northwestern Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 500, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-3626
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
Surgeons Group Sc800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 205, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-4310
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern Pavilion B1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Dr. Lin performed my cardiac ablation, which cured my troublesome atrial fibrillation. He is a true expert in electrophysiology, extremely conscientious, and also a physician who listens to his patients and shows compassion. Thank goodness there are people like him who dedicate their lives to improving the lives of others.
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
