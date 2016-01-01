Dr. Albert Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Lin, MD
Dr. Albert Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Ut Physicians Otorhinolaryngology - Bellaire9999 Bellaire Blvd Ste 760, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (832) 767-5877
Ophthalmology Consultants of Houston PA6671 Southwest Fwy Ste 110, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (832) 767-5877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Albert Lin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1891734117
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese.
Dr. Lin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
