Dr. Albert Lockhart, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Albert Lockhart, MD

Dr. Albert Lockhart, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.

Dr. Lockhart works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lockhart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Cancer
Myeloma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Albert Lockhart, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Lockhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lockhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lockhart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lockhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lockhart works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Lockhart’s profile.

    Dr. Lockhart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockhart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lockhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lockhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.