Overview of Dr. Albert Lockhart, MD

Dr. Albert Lockhart, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.



Dr. Lockhart works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.