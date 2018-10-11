Dr. Albert Losken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Losken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Albert Losken, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Emory University Hospital Midtown550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 686-8143
Emory Healthcare1364 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 686-8143
Emory Aesthetic Center3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 640, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 778-6880Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hi All I’m Randi L Hunt he the best great guy he did my full Breast Done. Did an amazingly beautiful Job. I wen to him in 2014. Trying to get back to him for something else Best doctors and his team are amazing ?? all five stars ?? ??????
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
