Overview of Dr. Albert Losken, MD

Dr. Albert Losken, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Losken works at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.