Dr. Albert Macfarlane III, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Albert Macfarlane III, MD

Dr. Albert Macfarlane III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. 

Dr. Macfarlane III works at Millcreek Pediatrics in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Macfarlane III's Office Locations

    Resources for Human Development
    2055 Limestone Rd Ste 300, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 633-6338

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 27, 2019
    my children's Doctor. I would say that he is excellent !
    Peter Stelling — Sep 27, 2019
    About Dr. Albert Macfarlane III, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1881638633
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Macfarlane III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macfarlane III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macfarlane III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macfarlane III works at Millcreek Pediatrics in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Macfarlane III’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Macfarlane III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macfarlane III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macfarlane III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macfarlane III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.