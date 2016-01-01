See All Radiation Oncologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Albert Mak, MD

Radiation Oncology
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Albert Mak, MD

Dr. Albert Mak, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial and Garfield Medical Center.

Dr. Mak works at White Mem Med Ctr Cancer Ctr in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA, Alhambra, CA and Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Mak's Office Locations

    Adventist Health White Memorial
    1720 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 260-5825
    Sara H Kim MD A Medical Corporation
    381 Merrill Ave Ste A, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 409-8198
    Pacific Medical Imaging & Oncology Center I
    707 S Garfield Ave Ste B002, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 227-2777
    630 S Raymond Ave Unit 104, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Adventist Health White Memorial
  • Garfield Medical Center

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Acoustic Neuroma
Brachytherapy
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Albert Mak, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Cantonese, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1902910904
    Education & Certifications

    • Md Anderson Canc Center
    Internship
    • St Mary's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Mak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mak speaks Armenian, Cantonese, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.

    Dr. Mak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

