Dr. Albert Manlapit, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Manlapit, MD
Dr. Albert Manlapit, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Caro Region, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.
Dr. Manlapit works at
Dr. Manlapit's Office Locations
Albert Anthony Sm. Manlapit M.d. Pllc5453 Hampton Pl, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 797-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Mclaren Caro Region
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
- MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Albert Manlapit, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1205805900
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manlapit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manlapit accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manlapit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manlapit has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manlapit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Manlapit. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manlapit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manlapit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manlapit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.