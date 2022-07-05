Dr. Albert Marano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Marano, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Marano, MD
Dr. Albert Marano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Providence, RI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Marano works at
Dr. Marano's Office Locations
St. Joseph Health Center200 High Service Ave, North Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 456-3000
Albert J. Marano, MD1524 Atwood Ave Ste 244, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 272-7660
Brain & Spine Neurosurgical Institute LLC1526 Atwood Ave Ste 200, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 272-7660
- 4 1239 Hartford Ave Ste 1, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 272-7660
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Marano for several health issues. Testing for Carpal Tunnel is very uncomfortable procedure. Dr Marano's good humor, & kindness helped make it less unpleasant. I've seen him for a few other issues since. The last time I saw him I felt comfortable enough to discuss a very personal, & rather embarrassing medical matter with him. Surprisingly, he immediately knew what it was & how to treat it. When I got home, I went online to look it up. I discovered that there are only few thousand people in the world with this disorder. I was even more impressed with his ability to diagnose the problem. I would recommend anyone to see Dr. Marano. He's kind, has a wonderful sense of humor, will put you at ease & is obviously brilliant!
About Dr. Albert Marano, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1336290311
Education & Certifications
- Fletcher Allen Health Care
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marano works at
Dr. Marano has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Marano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.