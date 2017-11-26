Dr. Albert Marano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Marano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Marano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Quest Diagnostics LLC60 Westwood Ave, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 574-3007
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marano is one of the finest physicians I have ever met. He is skilled, he is compassionate, and he treats every patient as he would a member of his own family. His practice is current with the finest interventions and care plans available today to keep our neighbors safe and healthy. Dr. Marano listens carefully to the concerns of his patients and examines them thoroughly making certain his plan of care will fulfill their wishes. He is wonderful !
About Dr. Albert Marano, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Marano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
