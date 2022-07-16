Overview of Dr. Albert Marr, MD

Dr. Albert Marr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Marr works at EmergeOrtho Wilmington in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Leland, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.