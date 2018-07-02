Dr. Albert Merati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Merati, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Merati, MD
Dr. Albert Merati, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Merati works at
Dr. Merati's Office Locations
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Merati for taking such good care of my Wife Vicky With your care i got to have her with me an extra five years. She past away on 6/8/18 of unrelated complications. I wanted you to know of my gratitude. thank you . David B.
About Dr. Albert Merati, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt U
- U Calif San Diego
- U Calif San Diego
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Merati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Merati using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Merati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merati works at
Dr. Merati has seen patients for Dysphagia, Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Merati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merati.
