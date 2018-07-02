See All Otolaryngologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Albert Merati, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Albert Merati, MD

Dr. Albert Merati, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Merati works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Merati's Office Locations

    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jul 02, 2018
Thank you Dr. Merati for taking such good care of my Wife Vicky With your care i got to have her with me an extra five years. She past away on 6/8/18 of unrelated complications. I wanted you to know of my gratitude. thank you . David B.
David Bizer — Jul 02, 2018
About Dr. Albert Merati, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • 1881645638
Education & Certifications

  • Vanderbilt U
  • U Calif San Diego
  • U Calif San Diego
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Albert Merati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Merati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Merati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Merati works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Merati’s profile.

Dr. Merati has seen patients for Dysphagia, Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Merati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merati.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

