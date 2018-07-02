Overview of Dr. Albert Merati, MD

Dr. Albert Merati, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Merati works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

