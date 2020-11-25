Overview

Dr. Albert Mims, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingstree, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Lake City Community Hospital, Mcleod Health Clarendon, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Williamsburg Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mims works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Kingstree in Kingstree, SC with other offices in Lake City, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.