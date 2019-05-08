See All Podiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Albert Mosheyev, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Albert Mosheyev, DPM

Dr. Albert Mosheyev, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Temple University Pennsylvania College Of Podiatric Medicine-Doctor Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.

Dr. Mosheyev works at Chestnut Hill Podiatry Associates, PC in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mosheyev's Office Locations

    Chestnut Hill Podiatry Associates, PC
    8815 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 247-0879
    Chestnut Hill Podiatry Associates, PC
    983 Hunters Turn, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 701-0945

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chestnut Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 08, 2019
    I think Dr Mosheyev is great! My feet never looks so good!!!!
    — May 08, 2019
    About Dr. Albert Mosheyev, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285847517
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kurgan Russia Mini Fellowship External Fixation Ilizarov
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Chestnut Hill Hospital PhiladelPhia, PA l9ll8 Podiatric Surgery Residency Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University Pennsylvania College Of Podiatric Medicine-Doctor Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Binghamton University, Harper College Vestal, NY BS Degree in Biology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
