Dr. Albert Mosheyev, DPM
Overview of Dr. Albert Mosheyev, DPM
Dr. Albert Mosheyev, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Temple University Pennsylvania College Of Podiatric Medicine-Doctor Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.
Dr. Mosheyev's Office Locations
Chestnut Hill Podiatry Associates, PC8815 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (215) 247-0879
Chestnut Hill Podiatry Associates, PC983 Hunters Turn, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions (267) 701-0945
Hospital Affiliations
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr Mosheyev is great! My feet never looks so good!!!!
About Dr. Albert Mosheyev, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Russian
- 1285847517
Education & Certifications
- Kurgan Russia Mini Fellowship External Fixation Ilizarov
- Chestnut Hill Hospital PhiladelPhia, PA l9ll8 Podiatric Surgery Residency Program
- Temple University Pennsylvania College Of Podiatric Medicine-Doctor Of Podiatric Medicine
- Binghamton University, Harper College Vestal, NY BS Degree in Biology
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
