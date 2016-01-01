Dr. Albert Nassir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Nassir, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Nassir, MD
Dr. Albert Nassir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Los Angeles Community Hospital.
Dr. Nassir's Office Locations
S. Shaun Daneshgar DMD Inc2505 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 980-8404
East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital4060 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023 Directions (323) 268-5514
Century Women Medical Group8679 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 553-1200
Via Care Community Health Center4755 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90022 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Angeles Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Albert Nassir, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nassir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nassir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nassir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nassir has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nassir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nassir speaks Arabic and Persian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassir.
