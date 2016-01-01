Overview of Dr. Albert Nassir, MD

Dr. Albert Nassir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Los Angeles Community Hospital.



Dr. Nassir works at S. Shaun Daneshgar DMD Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.