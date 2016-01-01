Dr. Albert Nemcek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemcek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Nemcek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Albert Nemcek, MD
Dr. Albert Nemcek, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of California-San Diego Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nemcek's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Department of Radiology - Arkes Pavilion676 N Saint Clair St Ste 800, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1791
Surgeons Group Sc800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 205, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 735-8550
Northwestern Medical Group - Feinberg Pavilion251 E Huron St Ste 4-710T, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1791
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Albert Nemcek, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1013926153
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|Northwestern Meml Med Ctr
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest|University Of California-San Diego Medical Center
- Mercy Hosp&amp;Med Ctr|Mercy Hosp&Med Ctr|Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- University Of California-San Diego Health Sciences
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
