Dr. Albert Nemcek, MD

Interventional Radiology
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Albert Nemcek, MD

Dr. Albert Nemcek, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of California-San Diego Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nemcek works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nemcek's Office Locations

  1
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Radiology - Arkes Pavilion
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 800, Chicago, IL 60611
  2
    Surgeons Group Sc
    800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 205, Lake Forest, IL 60045
  3
    Northwestern Medical Group - Feinberg Pavilion
    251 E Huron St Ste 4-710T, Chicago, IL 60611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angioplasty
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Angioplasty
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Bone Tumor
Embolization of Tumor
Endovascular Procedure
Fine Needle Aspiration
Liver Cancer
Liver Tumor
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy
Vascular Disease
Venous Access Creation and Care
X-Ray Guided Biopsy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Albert Nemcek, MD

    • Interventional Radiology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013926153
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|Northwestern Meml Med Ctr
    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest|University Of California-San Diego Medical Center
    • Mercy Hosp&amp;amp;Med Ctr|Mercy Hosp&amp;Med Ctr|Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
    • University Of California-San Diego Health Sciences
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Nemcek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemcek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nemcek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nemcek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemcek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemcek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemcek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

