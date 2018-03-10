See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Albert Nguyen, DO

Psychiatry
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Albert Nguyen, DO

Dr. Albert Nguyen, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Nguyen works at Chrysalis Counseling Coaching and Consulting LLC in Chicago, IL with other offices in Santa Cruz, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chrysalis Counseling Coaching and Consulting LLC
    331 W Surf St Ste 907, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (872) 243-2845
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Health Services Agency-mental Health Division
    1400 Emeline Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 454-4170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Delusional Disorder
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Impulse Control Disorders
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis
Schizophrenia
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 10, 2018
    I previously wrote a review of Dr Nguyen after leaving in a mentally unwell state, taking my frustration out on a DO who did nothing wrong. Despite my horrible comments, Dr Nguyen agreed to start seeing me again, and I really look forward to him being on my team again. I suffer from bipolar disorder, GAD, Major Depressive Disorder, & OCD, and am so grateful for this man. After leaving a message this morning, crying, he called to make an appt with me for next week! So soon! He *genuinely* cares!
    Alex Walker in Chicago, Illinois — Mar 10, 2018
    About Dr. Albert Nguyen, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740503788
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

