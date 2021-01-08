See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Kalispell, MT
Dr. Albert Olszewski, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (9)
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Albert Olszewski, MD

Dr. Albert Olszewski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.

Dr. Olszewski works at Flathead Valley Orthopedic Ctr in Kalispell, MT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olszewski's Office Locations

    Outpatient Surgery Center
    111 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 752-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Logan Health - Whitefish
  • Logan Health Medical Center
  • The Healthcenter

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 08, 2021
    I had a partial knee replacement in 2005 and a full knee replacement on the other knee in 2009 by Dr. Olszewski. I have nothing but praise for him His capabilities are outstanding and he explained everything in detail. He was very friendly and took his time answering any questions I had. I would highly recommend him for knee replacements.
    Geni — Jan 08, 2021
    About Dr. Albert Olszewski, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295846186
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olszewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olszewski works at Flathead Valley Orthopedic Ctr in Kalispell, MT. View the full address on Dr. Olszewski’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Olszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olszewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

