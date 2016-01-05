See All Family Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Albert Owens, MD

Family Medicine
3.9 (21)
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Albert Owens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Owens works at Wellspace Health Arden-arcade Community Health Center in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wellspace Health Arden-arcade Community Health Center
    2433 MARCONI AVE, Sacramento, CA 95821
    3800 J St Ste 220, Sacramento, CA 95816
    Mercy Phy Therapy & Sport Med Ctr
    3855 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Shield of California
    • BPS Healthcare
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Albert Owens, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053382390
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Owens works at Wellspace Health Arden-arcade Community Health Center in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Owens’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

