Dr. Albert Panozzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Panozzo, MD
Dr. Albert Panozzo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from University of New South Wales, Faculty of Medicine,Kensington, Australia and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Panozzo works at
Dr. Panozzo's Office Locations
Montefiore Greene Medical Arts Pavilion3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In my 60s, I was listening to music and tripped on a lumpy sidewalk and broke a small finger. By the time I saw Dr. Panozzo a couple of weeks, after diagnostics, it was healing but still very swollen and unable to make a fist. I was very anxious that because I didn't go to an emergency room when I fell, not believing at the time that I'd broken anything, that it wouldn't heal correctly. He assured me after checking diagnostics that I would be able to make a fist, and he was correct! Two years later, no pain or arthritis. Excellent doctor in my view.
About Dr. Albert Panozzo, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Italian
- 1841375235
Education & Certifications
- New York University New York, Ny
- Royal North Shore Hospital
- University of New South Wales, Faculty of Medicine,Kensington, Australia
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Panozzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panozzo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panozzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panozzo has seen patients for Wrist Fracture, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panozzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panozzo speaks Italian.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Panozzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panozzo.
