Overview of Dr. Albert Panozzo, MD

Dr. Albert Panozzo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from University of New South Wales, Faculty of Medicine,Kensington, Australia and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Panozzo works at Montefiore Medical Group-Greene Medical Arts Pavilion (MAP) in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Fracture, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.