Dr. Albert Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Park, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Park, MD
Dr. Albert Park, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Alton/Sand Canyon Medical Offices 26650 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 932-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
I began working with Dr Park 5 years ago when I returned to the area and had received one course of treatments for leukemia . He has given extraordinary care throughout that time and he continues to follow me now that I am in remission. He is knowledgeable and his manner is friendly and supportive. I strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Albert Park, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992998926
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.