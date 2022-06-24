Dr. Pearce accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albert Pearce, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Albert Pearce, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Cenla Family Medicine Associates LLC1587 N Bolton Ave Ste 1100, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 443-8090
- 2 301 4th St Ste 3A1, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 443-8090
- 3 224 Pecan Park Ave Ste A, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (713) 812-7586
- Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is amazing ! If you are blessed to have him as a doctor you will understand. One of the few great physicians !
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Pearce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearce has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.