Dr. Albert Pendleton, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Albert Pendleton, MD

Dr. Albert Pendleton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Pendleton works at Pediatric Orthopedic Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Johns Creek, GA and Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pendleton's Office Locations

    Pediatric Orthopaedic Associates
    6 Executive Park Dr NE Ste 10, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 321-9900
    Pediatric Orthopedic Associates Johns Creek
    6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 360, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 321-9900
    Pediatric Orthopedic Associates Lawrenceville
    575 Professional Dr Ste 550, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 321-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 11, 2023
    I was in a serious scooter accident. I wouldn’t even had known to have surgery if I hadn’t had a second opinion from Dr. Pendelton. He told me the full possible routes to take. I was very nervous, never having had a broken bone before, but when I learned about my options, I knew surgery was the answer. Dr. Pendelton was able to see me that week, I had pre op, then surgery two days later. Surgery went perfectly and he spent the time to properly secure the fracture with pins. I’m a month into the healing and just saw the x ray. My 5th phalanx that looked like a Y after the accident now looks like a perfect I. :) I cannot imagine going to any other doctor for breaks or fractures. He’s simply the best!
    I never write reviews…. — Jan 11, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Albert Pendleton, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164609764
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital Boston-Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Emory
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Pendleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pendleton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pendleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

