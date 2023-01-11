Dr. Albert Pendleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Pendleton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Pediatric Orthopaedic Associates6 Executive Park Dr NE Ste 10, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 321-9900
Pediatric Orthopedic Associates Johns Creek6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 360, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (404) 321-9900
Pediatric Orthopedic Associates Lawrenceville575 Professional Dr Ste 550, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 321-9900
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
I was in a serious scooter accident. I wouldn’t even had known to have surgery if I hadn’t had a second opinion from Dr. Pendelton. He told me the full possible routes to take. I was very nervous, never having had a broken bone before, but when I learned about my options, I knew surgery was the answer. Dr. Pendelton was able to see me that week, I had pre op, then surgery two days later. Surgery went perfectly and he spent the time to properly secure the fracture with pins. I’m a month into the healing and just saw the x ray. My 5th phalanx that looked like a Y after the accident now looks like a perfect I. :) I cannot imagine going to any other doctor for breaks or fractures. He’s simply the best!
- Children's Hospital Boston-Harvard Medical School
- Emory
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Princeton U
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Dr. Pendleton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pendleton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pendleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendleton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.