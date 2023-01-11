Overview of Dr. Albert Pendleton, MD

Dr. Albert Pendleton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Pendleton works at Pediatric Orthopedic Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Johns Creek, GA and Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.