Overview

Dr. Albert Peng, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center, Novato Community Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Peng works at Redwood Family Dermatology in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Ukiah, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Impetigo and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.