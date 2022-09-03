Overview of Dr. Albert Pescitelli, MD

Dr. Albert Pescitelli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pescitelli works at Women's Healthcare of SW Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.