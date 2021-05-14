Dr. Albert Petrossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Petrossian, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Petrossian, MD
Dr. Albert Petrossian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Petrossian's Office Locations
Ascent Urology6226 E Spring St Ste 260, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 283-4876
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petrossian?
Professional, kind and thorough. He patiently explained procedures, answered questions thoroughly so that I could understand the medical consequences and terminology. Presented me complete explanations of blood work and the prostate biopsy. I recommend without reservation Dr. Petrossian.
About Dr. Albert Petrossian, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Armenian
NPI: 1003136565
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrossian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrossian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrossian has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrossian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petrossian speaks Armenian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrossian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrossian.
