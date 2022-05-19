Overview of Dr. Albert Quan, MD

Dr. Albert Quan, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest, Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas, Childrens Medical Center Plano and Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Quan works at Children's Renal Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Congenital Renal Dysplasia and Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.