Dr. Albert Quan, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Quan, MD
Dr. Albert Quan, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest, Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas, Childrens Medical Center Plano and Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Quan's Office Locations
1
Children's Renal Center7777 Forest Ln Ste A311, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7885
2
Home Kidney Care LLC6200 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (214) 466-7233
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Childrens Medical Center Plano
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My son was diagnosed with ESRD at 21 weeks utero. We have been seeing Dr. Quan ever since. My son will be 4 in 2 months. We are on the transplant list and are awaiting THE call. Dr. Quan has been attentive, involved, he makes sure to be informative and to make sure his patients know all of the information involving your care or your child's care. He does not sugar coat your condition, what he needs from you, or any information regarding your healthcare. I would 100/10 recommend! He is absolutely amazing!
About Dr. Albert Quan, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1689615114
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quan has seen patients for Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Congenital Renal Dysplasia and Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quan speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Quan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.