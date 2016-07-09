Overview

Dr. Albert Rivera, DO is a Dermatologist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.



Dr. Rivera works at Southeastern Skin Cancer & Dermatology in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.