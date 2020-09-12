Overview of Dr. Albert Rizzo, MD

Dr. Albert Rizzo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rizzo works at Phillip A St Raymond MD Pllc in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Gallstones and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.