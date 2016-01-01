Dr. Albert Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Albert Rodriguez, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Orthopaedic Surgery Associates2828 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 600-7958
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Anesthesiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780629725
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|West Suburban Hospital Med Center
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.