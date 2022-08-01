Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Ross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.

Locations
Michigan Gastroenterology Institute1650 Ramblewood Dr Ste 100, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 322-1200
Pharmacy Plus #32909 E Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 332-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Critical renal failure paired with unknown infection, septic and a blast of other challenges. Dr. Ross smoothed over the poor interaction with the Hospitalist who visited inpatient bedside just before him. His knowledge, comforting language and willingness to answers questions was greatly appreciated. Hands down amazing! He was personable and we truly trusted he has patients best interest at the forefront. He even added some humor to lighten things up. Currently still inpatient and hope to remain under his care.
About Dr. Albert Ross, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1568411510
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- Wash U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ross has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
