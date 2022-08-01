Overview

Dr. Albert Ross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Ross works at Michigan Gastroenterology Institute in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.