Dr. Albert Rudick, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Rudick, MD
Dr. Albert Rudick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Rudick's Office Locations
Associate Ophthalmologists305 E 40th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 972-5505
- 2 150 Broadway Rm 1800, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 233-2344
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rudick performed LASIK surgery on me in February 2018 and he did an excellent job. He answered all the questions I had, and I felt very confident in his ability to do a good job before the surgery. The surgery was short and went on very smoothly, and I was feeling great and back to work the very next morning. Most of all, I appreciated Dr. Rudick’s responsiveness post-surgery; he was available to answer any questions even after hours on his cell phone.
About Dr. Albert Rudick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1457400913
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Ear Nose Throat Hosp
- The Graduate Hosp-U Penn
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Williams College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rudick works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.