Dr. Albert Rudick, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Albert Rudick, MD

Dr. Albert Rudick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Rudick works at Associate Ophthalmologists in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rudick's Office Locations

    Associate Ophthalmologists
    305 E 40th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 972-5505
    150 Broadway Rm 1800, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 233-2344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eye Infections
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 26, 2018
    Dr. Rudick performed LASIK surgery on me in February 2018 and he did an excellent job. He answered all the questions I had, and I felt very confident in his ability to do a good job before the surgery. The surgery was short and went on very smoothly, and I was feeling great and back to work the very next morning. Most of all, I appreciated Dr. Rudick’s responsiveness post-surgery; he was available to answer any questions even after hours on his cell phone.
    New York, NY — Feb 26, 2018
    About Dr. Albert Rudick, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457400913
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Manhattan Ear Nose Throat Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • The Graduate Hosp-U Penn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Williams College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Rudick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudick works at Associate Ophthalmologists in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rudick’s profile.

    Dr. Rudick has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

