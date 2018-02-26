Overview of Dr. Albert Rudick, MD

Dr. Albert Rudick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Rudick works at Associate Ophthalmologists in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.