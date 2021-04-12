Dr. Albert Ruenes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruenes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Ruenes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Albert Ruenes, MD
Dr. Albert Ruenes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Ruenes' Office Locations
Podrasky & Berk Obgyn205 Newtown Rd Ste 102, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions (215) 672-0500
Central Bucks Urology102 Progress Dr Ste 101, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 230-0600
Doylestown Surgery Center LLC593 W State St Ste 300, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 863-8287
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ruenes has been my urologist for several years and he is best in class. Straightforward, insightful, friendly and interested in my welfare. The front office staff is also top notch and managing the COVID issues professionally and carefully. The only downside is prescription renewals. You can expect to have to get personally involved, over the course of days sometimes, each and every time a prescription needs to be renewed. The good Doctor is worth the hassle but there is much room for improvement in this one area.
About Dr. Albert Ruenes, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831193226
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
