Overview

Dr. Albert Saporta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Humboldt Park Health and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Saporta works at Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.