Dr. Albert Saporta, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Albert Saporta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Humboldt Park Health and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Saporta works at Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Humboldt Park Health Gastroenterology Clinic
    1044 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 624-1850
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Vitallina Clinic
    4176 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60641 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 889-9889
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 10:30am
  3. 3
    Summit Digestive
    2900 N Lake Shore Dr # 1204, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 889-9889
    Monday
    2:00pm - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
  • Humboldt Park Health
  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 24, 2022
    haSwedishve not seen him in 5-6 years since he left Swedish Covenant Hospital, Always had a very high regard for him.
    yolanda britton — Jun 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Albert Saporta, MD
    About Dr. Albert Saporta, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    • 1548341290
    Education & Certifications

    • Hines VA Hospital
    • Hines VA Hospital
    • Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Saporta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saporta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saporta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saporta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saporta works at Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Saporta’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Saporta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saporta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saporta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saporta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

