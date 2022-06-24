Dr. Albert Saporta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saporta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Saporta, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Saporta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Humboldt Park Health and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
Locations
Humboldt Park Health Gastroenterology Clinic1044 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (888) 624-1850Wednesday11:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Vitallina Clinic4176 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60641 Directions (630) 889-9889Wednesday8:00am - 10:30am
Summit Digestive2900 N Lake Shore Dr # 1204, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (630) 889-9889Monday2:00pm - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Humboldt Park Health
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Albert Saporta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1548341290
Education & Certifications
- Hines VA Hospital
- Hines VA Hospital
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Internal Medicine
