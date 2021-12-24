Dr. Albert Sasala, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Sasala, DDS
Overview
Dr. Albert Sasala, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Monroeville, PA.
Locations
Chestnut Hills Dental Monroeville320 Center Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 240-6786
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love this dental office. I have anxiety and they always make sure to check on me to make sure I am comfortable.
About Dr. Albert Sasala, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sasala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasala accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
410 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasala.
