Overview of Dr. Albert Scherff III, MD

Dr. Albert Scherff III, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.



Dr. Scherff III works at N Alabama Pulmonary Sleep Cons in Athens, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.