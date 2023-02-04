Dr. Albert Scherff III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherff III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Scherff III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Albert Scherff III, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.
North Alabama Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants902 W Hobbs St, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 771-7575
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Fantastic Doctor who is both skilled and listens to his patients. Dr. Scherff is a physician you can trust with your life, I have and am better for his treatment. Athens is blessed to have this Doctor in our town! He has helped not only me but also many people I know and Love.
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Scherff III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scherff III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherff III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherff III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherff III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scherff III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scherff III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.