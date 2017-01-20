See All Ophthalmologists in Orchard Park, NY
Dr. Albert Schlisserman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Albert Schlisserman, MD

Dr. Albert Schlisserman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Lakeshore Health Care Center.

Dr. Schlisserman works at Southtowns Eye Center in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Schlisserman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southtowns Eye Center
    3151 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 674-6030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeshore Health Care Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Telangiectasia
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Retinal Telangiectasia
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Telangiectasia
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Stye
Ultrasound, Eye
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Eye Disease
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Dry Eyes
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Injuries
Eye Test
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Surgery
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Laser Surgery
Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Monofixation Syndrome
Nearsightedness
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Sarcoidosis
Strabismus
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
YAG Laser Capsulotomy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2017
    Dr. Schlisserman and the entire staff at the Southtown's Eye Center are top notch. My appointment with the doctor and four other staff members was the most pleasant appointment I've ever had at a doctors office. The doctor spend 45-minutes with me and answered every question my wife and I asked. One of my sons also saw him and was also very satisfied with the doctor and the staff.
    Frank B in Elma, NY — Jan 20, 2017
    About Dr. Albert Schlisserman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932111762
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Buffalo General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Schlisserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlisserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlisserman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlisserman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlisserman works at Southtowns Eye Center in Orchard Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schlisserman’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlisserman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlisserman.

