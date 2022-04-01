Dr. Albert Shalomov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalomov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Shalomov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Shalomov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University/ school of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Shalomov works at
Locations
Forest Hills10721 Queens Blvd Ste 4, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 520-0857
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- HealthCare Partners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Prime Health Services
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
“I was beyond impressed with my experience at Dr. Albert Shalomov’s office. Dr. Shalomov is a Gastro specialist in Queens, NY. My first contact was with Betty and I was completely blown away by how helpful and kind she was and how fast she was at getting back to me! A lot of doctors don’t realize how important it is to have an administration like Betty & the rest of your staff. The first point of contact is crucial! As far as the actual appointment…my appointment ran on time, Dr. Shalomov introduced himself and proceeded to ask me certain questions referencing my complaint, it was quite obvious that he had thoroughly read the medical information I provided ahead of time. If you ever have had had to tell your story three times over, because the paperwork you fill out is generally for insurance and patient responsibility of payment, you can understand what it is I am emphasizing here. I would highly recommend Dr. Shalomov! Also, CHEERS to your great staff!
About Dr. Albert Shalomov, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1770775025
Education & Certifications
- New York hospital medical center of queens, Weil Cornell medical college
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- St. George's University/ school of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shalomov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shalomov accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shalomov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shalomov has seen patients for Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shalomov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shalomov speaks Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalomov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalomov.
