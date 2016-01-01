Overview

Dr. Albert Shieh, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Shieh works at UCLA Center for Esophageal Disorders in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.