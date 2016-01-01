See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Albert Shieh, MD

Geriatric Medicine
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Albert Shieh, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Shieh works at UCLA Center for Esophageal Disorders in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Center for Esophageal Disorders
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 365A, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 853-8157
  2. 2
    Ucla Health South Bay Endocrine
    3445 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 853-8198

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Albert Shieh, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750540647
    Education & Certifications

    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Shieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shieh has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Shieh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shieh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

