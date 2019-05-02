Overview

Dr. Albert Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Raymondville, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Smith works at FAMILY PHYSICIANS in Raymondville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.