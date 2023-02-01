See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (231)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD

Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Kursk State Medical University and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Smolyar works at SOUTHWEST FLORIDA EYE CARE in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL and Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Smolyar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Florida Eye Care - Fort Myers
    6850 INTERNATIONAL CENTER BLVD, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 768-0006
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southwest Florida Eye Care
    11176 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 594-0124
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Southwest Florida Eye Care - Cape Coral
    2221 Santa Barbara Blvd Ste 107, Cape Coral, FL 33991 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 574-5406
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Cataract
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Cataract
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cooperative Care and Hospital Agreement
    • CorVel
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • SIHO Insurance Services
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • United Church of Christ
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 231 ratings
    Patient Ratings (231)
    5 Star
    (219)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 01, 2023
    I would highly recommend Dr. Smolyar. He is professional and listens to your concerns, never rushes you. He did my cataract surgery and everything went fantastic. I trust him.
    — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194777185
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan State University
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville
    Medical Education
    • Kursk State Medical University
    Undergraduate School
    • Kursk State Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smolyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smolyar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smolyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smolyar has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smolyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    231 patients have reviewed Dr. Smolyar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smolyar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smolyar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smolyar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

